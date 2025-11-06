Jimi Hendrix Box Set Releases Friday With 28 Unreleased Tracks from 1967 Sessions

Experience Hendrix L.L.C. and Legacy Recordings release Bold As Love on Nov. 7. The box set packs 40 different versions, studio takes, demos, live recordings, and TV appearances from The Jimi Hendrix Experience's Axis: Bold As Love sessions. These include 28 previously unreleased tracks.

Buyers get two choices: five vinyl LPs plus Blu-ray or four CDs plus Blu-ray. Both include remastered original stereo and mono mixes from 1967.

Janie Hendrix, the guitarist's sister and president of Experience Hendrix L.L.C., produced this collection alongside original recording engineer Eddie Kramer and John McDermott. Kramer teamed up with engineer Chandler Harrod to craft fresh Dolby ATMOS mixes of all 13 songs on the record.

"Jimi was fearless in his artistic expression," said Janie Hendrix in a statement. "Each song, each lyrical composition was and is an invitation for those listening to be free to feel."

The new material features an October 1967 studio demo of "Stone Free/Up From The Skies." Other recordings include alternate takes from Olympic Studios of "Spanish Castle Magic," "You Got Me Floatin'," "One Rainy Wish," "Up From the Skies," and "Wait Until Tomorrow."

Eight songs from a September 1967 concert in Stockholm also made the cut. TV performances from British programs Top of the Pops and Dee Time, plus Dutch program Hoepla, fill out the extras.

The original Axis: Bold As Love was released on Dec. 1, 1967. It was recorded at Olympic Studios in London. Producer Chas Chandler, who had worked on their debut, Are You Experienced, booked both Olympic and Regent Studios on the same day so the band could nail down arrangements.

Sessions also took place in New York and Los Angeles before the group returned to London to finish. The band had played the Monterey International Pop Festival in June 1967, where the guitarist set his instrument ablaze at the close of his performance.

The US release came in January 1968 through Reprise Records. Songs like "Little Wing," "Spanish Castle Magic," and "Castles Made of Sand" became standards that artists around the world have covered. The track "If 6 Was 9" appeared in the Easy Rider soundtrack.