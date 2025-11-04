Metallica Opens Australian Tour With John Butler Trio Cover and Arrests at Perth Show

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Metallica played a version of The John Butler Trio's "Zebra" when they started their M72 World Tour at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 1. Kirk Hammett and Rob Trujillo jammed on the 2003 track, surprising fans who packed the stadium. 

Two men got arrested after climbing a central tower while the concert was happening. Australian artists like Danielle Caruana and Kav Temperley congratulated Butler on the surprise "Zebra" cover. 

The John Butler Trio woke up in London to a flood of texts and videos from the show. The group wrote on Facebook, "I've just woken up in London to several texts/vids of them performing Zebra wtaf!?? This is a spin out!! RESPECT." John Butler couldn't believe what had happened halfway across the world.

Hammett and Trujillo also played "Crash Course in Brain Surgery" by Budgie. James Hetfield met Anthony Field of The Wiggles backstage, and they laughed about old memories.

"Zebra" became The John Butler Trio's biggest single after dropping in 2003. John Butler released his 10th studio album, PRISM, in September. It was his third in an ongoing "Four Season" rollout that started with a meditation album called Running River and an instrumental work titled Still Searching.

"It's a big life, and the world, in many ways, is in turmoil," John Butler said on The John Butler Trio's website. "Personally, I did a lot of soul-searching and reflecting as this record took shape. For me, PRISM is a cathartic release ... and yet another sonic stretch as I continue to refine my musical journey."

The M72 World Tour will roll through Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney in the coming weeks. Auckland in New Zealand comes after the Australian dates wrap up.

The Perth setlist had 17 songs. The show opened with "Creeping Death" and closed with "Enter Sandman." Fans also heard "Master of Puppets," "One," "Nothing Else Matters," and "Seek & Destroy." 

