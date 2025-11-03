Soundgarden Finishes Final Album With Chris Cornell Vocals Ahead of Hall of Fame Ceremony

Soundgarden completed work on its last album with Chris Cornell's voice after settling a legal fight about royalties and recordings with the late singer's estate and his wife, Vicky Cornell. The band will enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The induction will bring together old and new members onstage. Drummer Matt Cameron, guitarist Kim Thayil, current bassist Ben Shepherd, and original bassist Hiro Yamamoto will perform. Brandi Carlile, Nancy Wilson from Heart, Jerry Cantrell from Alice in Chains, Mike McCready from Pearl Jam, and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless will appear as well. Carlile sang at the 2019 Chris Cornell tribute concert to demonstrate her connection with the band. Other performers will include Bad Company, The White Stripes, and OutKast. Disney+ will stream the ceremony.

Cameron talked about the induction and Cornell with The Seattle Times. He said, “Obviously, it's bittersweet that he's not here with us. I think Chris would have really enjoyed this moment of recognition, because he was always moving as an artist. ... His contribution to music has been absolutely massive.”

Guitarist Kim Thayil spoke to The Seattle Times as well. He said, "I'm definitely proud. The emotive appraisals are somewhat dynamic. … What changes now is the appreciation of that shared pride that you see with your friends, family, and the fans." He also emphasized Seattle's geographic and cultural importance to the band.