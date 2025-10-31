ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Tyketto Signs With Silver Lining Music, Announces Sixth Album ‘Closer To The Sun’ for March 2026

Tyketto will release its sixth studio album, Closer To The Sun, in March 2026 through Silver Lining Music. The group revealed the signing on Oct. 29. This marks their comeback…

Dan Teodorescu
Tyketto perform at Birmingham Symphony Hall on February 19, 2025 in Birmingham, England.
Steve Thorne / Redferns via Getty Images

Tyketto will release its sixth studio album, Closer To The Sun, in March 2026 through Silver Lining Music. The group revealed the signing on Oct. 29. This marks their comeback after they almost called it quits during the pandemic.

The five musicians are Danny Vaughn on vocals, Harry Scott Elliott on guitar, Ged Rylands on keyboards, Chris Childs on bass, and Johnny Dee on drums. Silver Lining Music represents acts like Europe, Uriah Heep, Saxon, Michael Monroe, Soen, and Diamond Head.

"Many years of hard work ground to a complete halt when Covid first hit us all, and it was really touch and go as to whether or not Tyketto would continue," said Danny Vaughn in a press release, as reported by Metal Talk. "Since our return in 2023, the band has been on a steady upward trajectory, with more fans coming out to see and support us than ever before."

Danny Vaughn started the band and sings lead. They broke into the hard rock scene in 1987 and released their first album, Don't Come Easy, through Geffen Records in 1989. After that debut, they put out four more studio albums and toured across the globe.

In August, Danny Vaughn told Euro Weekly News that he was pumped about what's coming. "I'm buzzing about our new album — it's going to be a fan favorite. We just finished mastering it, and it drops in March. A tour is planned, along with some big festivals."

The singer writes lyrics and melodies while other musicians send in music ideas. "It's a team effort in that everybody is submitting music to me, and I'm just keeping it all in files," he said per Myglobalmind in late 2024. "I get to decide what's TYKETTO and what isn't."

He talked about how he works. "I tend to want to be the guy that always does the lyrics and melody because I have to believe in what I'm singing."

Closer To The Sun arrives in March 2026, with tour dates and festival shows coming after that. Fans can get more info on the band's website.

Danny VaughnTyketto
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Founding bassist of Soundgarden, Hiro Yamamoto performs onstage during the Asian Hall of Fame induction reception at Ben Bridge Jeweler on November 08, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.
MusicSoundgarden to Reunite With Original Bassist for Rock Hall Induction PerformanceLaura Adkins
Singer/songwriter Sting performs onstage at the GRAMMY Museum on October 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicSting Leads Star-Studded November Concert Lineup With ‘STING 3.0’ TourLaura Adkins
Singer Axl Rose of AC/DC performs during the AC/DC Rock Or Bust Tour at Madison Square Garden
MusicThis Day in Rock History: October 31Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect