Tyketto Signs With Silver Lining Music, Announces Sixth Album ‘Closer To The Sun’ for March 2026

Tyketto will release its sixth studio album, Closer To The Sun, in March 2026 through Silver Lining Music. The group revealed the signing on Oct. 29. This marks their comeback after they almost called it quits during the pandemic.

The five musicians are Danny Vaughn on vocals, Harry Scott Elliott on guitar, Ged Rylands on keyboards, Chris Childs on bass, and Johnny Dee on drums. Silver Lining Music represents acts like Europe, Uriah Heep, Saxon, Michael Monroe, Soen, and Diamond Head.

"Many years of hard work ground to a complete halt when Covid first hit us all, and it was really touch and go as to whether or not Tyketto would continue," said Danny Vaughn in a press release, as reported by Metal Talk. "Since our return in 2023, the band has been on a steady upward trajectory, with more fans coming out to see and support us than ever before."

Danny Vaughn started the band and sings lead. They broke into the hard rock scene in 1987 and released their first album, Don't Come Easy, through Geffen Records in 1989. After that debut, they put out four more studio albums and toured across the globe.

In August, Danny Vaughn told Euro Weekly News that he was pumped about what's coming. "I'm buzzing about our new album — it's going to be a fan favorite. We just finished mastering it, and it drops in March. A tour is planned, along with some big festivals."

The singer writes lyrics and melodies while other musicians send in music ideas. "It's a team effort in that everybody is submitting music to me, and I'm just keeping it all in files," he said per Myglobalmind in late 2024. "I get to decide what's TYKETTO and what isn't."

He talked about how he works. "I tend to want to be the guy that always does the lyrics and melody because I have to believe in what I'm singing."