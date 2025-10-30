The Cure to Headline Fourth Day Added to Pohoda Festival’s 30th Anniversary Celebration

The Cure will headline the 30th anniversary of Slovakia’s Pohoda Festival. Organizers have added a fourth day to the event, set for July 11, 2026. The festival will take place at Trenčín Airport from July 8–11, and tickets for the additional day are now on sale.

The Cure lead singer Robert Smith will choose other bands to perform alongside his group on the opening day. The festival will announce those acts soon. This marks the first time the British band will play in Slovakia.

"I consider The Cure to be such an influential band in music history that I've wanted to bring them to Pohoda ever since the festival began inviting international stars. It seemed impossible," said Michal Kaščák, the festival director, according to the Pohoda Festival's website. "But then the opportunity arose to organize an extra festival day, and what I'd been trying to achieve for more than twenty years was finally made possible within just a month, thanks to the fantastic cooperation of the band's agent."

He added, "We're in for an extraordinary day. In addition to his own band, Robert Smith will bring two more excellent groups and has also confirmed a local artist right before his own concert. There are moments when we're truly happy and proud to bring exceptional global artists to Slovakia — this is one of those moments. Miracles do happen…”

The group started in 1976 in Crawley, southern England. They had their first show in 1978. Since then, they've played around 1,800 concerts and created 14 studio albums.