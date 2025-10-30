Naples’ Original Outback Steakhouse Shuts Down After 30 Years

The first Outback Steakhouse in Naples, a cherished local hangout, closed permanently on October 26. Located at 4910 U.S. 41 N., its closure is part of a plan by the Outback chain to prefer contemporary places over older ones.

Outback's parent company, Bloomin’ Brands, decided to close long-standing locations like Naples. Their approach is to open newer restaurants in flourishing areas. Nearby, new spots in South Naples and Founders Square are poised to attract eager customers from bustling neighborhoods.

The closures indicate a bigger change within the brand. The Naples location is among several others closing on the same day, in cities such as Birmingham, AL, and Baton Rouge, LA. This continues a decision made in February to shut down 41 underperforming locations.

Elizabeth Daly, Bloomin’ Brands’ media spokesperson, highlighted that these closures arise from important business factors like sales and location potential. Bloomin' Brands maintains that these decisions aren't tied to employee performance.

Some employees from the closed Naples location found new positions within the company, with transition bonuses offered to everyone. Bloomin’ Brands continues to offer support, promoting staff transfers, similar to previous practices.

Once a popular dining destination, the Naples steakhouse often had lines stretching out the door. However, newer locations have attracted many of these patrons, influenced by changing customer tastes.

Bill Young, a senior representative at Lee & Associates, remarked how new openings like the one on Immokalee Road have impacted the original Naples spot. Such trends aren't uncommon; new openings in rapidly growing areas often do well.

In the second quarter of 2025, Bloomin’ Brands reported a 0.6% drop in Outback sales. They shut down two locations while opening seven new ones, reflecting ongoing changes. Bloomin’ Brands added up to 45 new places in 2024, while less successful sites closed.

CEO Michael Spanos expressed Bloomin’ Brands' commitment to boosting performance and growth, seeking fresh market opportunities and upgrading restaurant locations.

As they prepare for the Q3 earnings call on November 6, more details about closures are expected then.