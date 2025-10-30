Southwest Florida Salute to Veterans

We Salute Our Veterans

This Veteran’s Day, we are proud to honor the brave men and women who’ve served our country. Join us all day on Tuesday, November 11th as we salute our nation’s heroes and shine a spotlight on the organizations making a real difference for our veterans right here at home.

We’re proud to partner with Home Base Florida Family and Veteran Care, a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans and their families heal the invisible wounds of war. Home Base Florida provides free programs that support mental health, traumatic brain injury care, physical wellness, and community connection. From personalized therapy to adventure-based recovery programs, Home Base Florida helps veterans rebuild strength, resilience, and purpose after service.

This Veteran’s Day, tune in as we share stories of courage, hope, and healing and learn how you can help support the mission of Home Base Florida.

Together, we can make a difference for those who’ve given so much. Learn more at homebaseflorida.org or call 239-338-8389.