Ringo Starr Celebrates Grammy Win, Drops Chart-Topping Country Album at 85

Dan Teodorescu
Ringo Starr attends Ringo's Annual Peace &amp; Love Birthday Celebration on July 07, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The 85-year-old former Beatle had two huge wins in 2025. He won a GRAMMY for "Now and Then," and his first country record, Look Up, shot to number one on multiple charts. 

"Every generation listens to our music," Ringo Starr said during an episode of On The Red Carpet. "We have sold records and streams now, a billion streams a week or whatever, forever! It still carries on."

His GRAMMY win comes more than five decades since the Beatles split. Still active on stage, he leads his band through packed venues worldwide.

Speaking about his latest work, he shared his thoughts. "I love the atmosphere of 'Look Up,'" he said. "We're not looking down all the time. Let's look up. It's much better for you."

His signature words "peace and love" turned into a yearly event. "We were around the '60s and so was flower power and that's really where it came from," he said. "And it was such a great time to be around."

It started when fans asked what gift he wanted. "And I don't know where it came from," he mused. "I'd like them to go, 'peace and love,' and we did."

Past brushes with death shaped his outlook. "Three times they told me, I'll be dead in the morning," he shared. "So, I think the universe had some sort of plan for me."

Fans can get Ringo's latest album and get up to date with the latest news regarding the artist from his official website.

Dan TeodorescuWriter
