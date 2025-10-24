The Doors’ Original Guitarist Robby Krieger Set to Host 60th Anniversary Show With Star-Studded Lineup at Greek Theatre

At the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Robby Krieger plans a massive show marking 60 years since The Doors began. The Oct. 30 concert brings together music stars Billy Idol, Perry Farrell, and others for an unforgettable night.

Musicians will play through Morrison Hotel, the band's popular 1970 album, and other hits that made The Doors famous. The news that Billy Idol and guitarist Steve Stevens signed on sent waves through the music world. The concert will also feature Krieger's current band.

"Sixty years or so ago, when The Doors were happening, I had no idea that in the next century, we would still be talking about and playing The Doors records," said Krieger, according to Far Out Magazine.

Many stars will perform, including Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell, ex-Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler, and X's John Doe. Sum 41's Deryck Whibley joins Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo, Vanilla Fudge's Carmine Appice, guitar wizard Orianthi, and Candlebox's Kevin Martin and Adam Kury.

Ed Roth takes the keys while Dan Rothchild handles bass. Ty Dennis sits behind the drums, and Waylon Krieger, Robby's son, steps up to sing. Electronic duo Tripform opens the night, featuring Pablo Manzarek, whose dad, Ray, once played keys for The Doors.

The Greek show caps off Krieger's year-long tribute to The Doors. From spring through summer, the 79-year-old guitar master took over the Whisky a Go Go monthly, playing full Doors albums from start to finish.

Idol's connection also runs deep with The Doors. He showed up in the 1991 Doors film as a character named Cat.