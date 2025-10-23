Ex-Iron Maiden Guitarist Raves About Band’s Latest Stadium Show

At a recent Slowhands Rock Talk Show, Dennis Stratton shared his thoughts on Iron Maiden's stadium performance in London. The former guitarist caught their shows in both Finland and the British capital.

"The show at the London Stadium, I was blown away. The sound was just unbelievable. I've been to many Donningtons, many Reading festivals and concerts at the O2, but for a metal band, every rock band [that played] at the London stadium, [they] never had a sound like it," said Stratton, according to Metal Head Zone. He's maintained a positive relationship with the band despite his departure over creative differences.

When asked about his connection with the band, Stratton mentioned his ongoing chats with Steve Harris. "I speak to Steve all the time, mostly about ... West Ham football. He has been a West Ham supporter with a life full of misery," he shared.

The chat turned to praise for the band's newest member. "Simon [Dawson, new Iron Maiden drummer], who's doing a fantastic job. Love Simon. I saw the show with the crazy Finns," Stratton added.

Back in 1980, Stratton put his mark on the band's first record. His work stood out for adding rich guitar harmonies alongside Dave Murray's parts. The Kiss tour of 1980 marked his last run with the group. Musical differences and management issues led to the split.

At the time, whispers spread about Stratton's worries over touring with Paul Di'Anno. The singer's wild stage acts and heavy drinking had become a concern. In the end, Stratton became the sole member to play on just one Maiden album.