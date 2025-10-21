AC/DC Goes Back to Their Roots With Record-Breaking ‘Power Up’ Australian Tour

AC/DC broke Ticketek's daily sales mark, moving 320,000 tickets for their upcoming Australian shows, according to Tone Deaf. These sales topped AC/DC's 2009 Black Ice tour for daily sales, and Black Ice eventually drew 650,000 fans. Their 2015 run packed 520,000 people into 11 shows across the country.

The Power Up Tour marks their first home shows since 2015. Nine massive stadium shows will thunder across five cities. Punk rockers Amyl & The Sniffers will join the bill, and each city will add its own local acts to fire up the crowds.

According to Noise11, Christo Van Egmond, managing director of TEG Van Egmond, said, "These incredible homegrown artists represent the best of Australian rock today. ... Fans are in for an unmissable full night of rock and roll from start to finish."

Melbourne Cricket Ground welcomes The Casanovas for both shows. The trio shot to fame after tours with Motorhead and The Darkness following their 2004 first album. At Accor Stadium in Sydney, Large Mirage takes the stage. Oscar The Wild will perform in Adelaide at bp Adelaide Grand Final, while Southern River Band kicks off Perth's Optus Stadium shows. Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium gets local heroes Headsend.

The band will hit Melbourne Cricket Ground first on Nov. 12, then again on Nov. 16. Sydney's Accor Stadium will host shows on Nov. 21 and 25. Adelaide's bp Adelaide Grand Final will rock on Nov. 30.

Perth's Optus Stadium shakes Dec. 4 and 8. The final blast hits Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Dec. 14 and 18. Each city's concert dates and venues can accommodate large audiences.