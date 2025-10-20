ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Charley Crockett Takes On ‘Bad Company’ Classic for Star-Studded Tribute Album

Dallas-born musician Charley Crockett transformed “Bad Company” with steel guitar and western flair. This popular song is originally from a British band with the same name. Crockett’s version will appear…

Laura Adkins
Charley Crockett performs at the Palomino Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Dallas-born musician Charley Crockett transformed "Bad Company" with steel guitar and western flair. This popular song is originally from a British band with the same name. Crockett's version will appear in a new collection, Can't Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company, that comes out on Oct. 24. Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash and many Def Leppard members round out the star-packed lineup, and it's part of a larger arts collaboration called Arts Access. 

"I remember 'Bad Company' coming on the classic rock stations in Texas when I was a kid. I'd always crank the volume anytime this one came up. I still do. 'Destiny is a rising sun'... I'd hear those lyrics and dream of doing more with my life. Why Paul Rodgers and company asked me to do this one, I'll never know. But it couldn't have been better timing for me. It's an untouchable and timeless classic," Crockett said, according to KERA News.

Musicians from rock to country have joined forces on this project. Lead singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke, who started Bad Company together, appear as guests in two songs.

The track debuted on Bad Company's 1974 first album. While it missed the top spot, fans and radio stations kept it alive. The band struck gold with two other songs. "Can't Get Enough" and "Feel Like Makin' Love" both cracked the U.S. Top 10.

Fans can stream or buy Can't Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company starting next week. The album puts fresh spins on time-tested hits.

Charley CrockettSlash
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Former Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant performs with his band The Sensational Space Shifters during the Timbre Rock &amp; Roots Festival 2013 on March 21, 2013 in Singapore.
MusicRobert Plant Drops New Album After Six-Year JourneyLaura Adkins
(L-R) Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform onstage during Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
MusicMetallica Plays San Francisco Tech Conference, Raises Money for Children’s HospitalsDan Teodorescu
On Monday, October 20, Rush announced 17 additional cities on their 2026 headline tour, "due to incredible demand," according to a release.
MusicRush Expands 2026 Reunion Tour With New DatesAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect