Charley Crockett Takes On ‘Bad Company’ Classic for Star-Studded Tribute Album

Dallas-born musician Charley Crockett transformed "Bad Company" with steel guitar and western flair. This popular song is originally from a British band with the same name. Crockett's version will appear in a new collection, Can't Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company, that comes out on Oct. 24. Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash and many Def Leppard members round out the star-packed lineup, and it's part of a larger arts collaboration called Arts Access.

"I remember 'Bad Company' coming on the classic rock stations in Texas when I was a kid. I'd always crank the volume anytime this one came up. I still do. 'Destiny is a rising sun'... I'd hear those lyrics and dream of doing more with my life. Why Paul Rodgers and company asked me to do this one, I'll never know. But it couldn't have been better timing for me. It's an untouchable and timeless classic," Crockett said, according to KERA News.

Musicians from rock to country have joined forces on this project. Lead singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke, who started Bad Company together, appear as guests in two songs.

The track debuted on Bad Company's 1974 first album. While it missed the top spot, fans and radio stations kept it alive. The band struck gold with two other songs. "Can't Get Enough" and "Feel Like Makin' Love" both cracked the U.S. Top 10.