Jon Bon Jovi’s Autobiography ‘Forever’ Becomes Fastest-Selling Book, Reveals Untold Stories and Musical Insights

The first official Bon Jovi autobiography, Bon Jovi: Forever, has become Genesis Publications’ fastest-selling book ever since its January release. It includes rare photos, original song lyrics, and personal mementos…

Bon Jovi attends the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in New York City.
The first official Bon Jovi autobiography, Bon Jovi: Forever, has become Genesis Publications' fastest-selling book ever since its January release. It includes rare photos, original song lyrics, and personal mementos spanning 40 years, from small New Jersey venues to worldwide fame. 

Fans lined up for hours at Barnes & Noble to meet the rock star at a recent Los Angeles book signing. "We started two, three years ago. We were coming up on the 40th anniversary, and it was time," Jon Bon Jovi shared at a fan Q&A event in Los Angeles, as reported by Metal Planet Music. "Because I am a hoarder and I've saved everything, which is evident by the book." 

Medical issues with Jon's voice cut short the band's anniversary tour plans. "I was very excited by the prospect of touring the album. I couldn't. The plan was to celebrate the 40th Anniversary," he said. "As we started to rehearse, it wasn't up to my standard." 

The book reveals his first stage appearance with Bruce Springsteen at age 17. "When you went down to Asbury Park, the guys making records about your backyard were in your backyard," he said of his early days in New Jersey's music scene. 

Readers will find untold tales behind classic songs like "Livin' On A Prayer." The famous characters Tommy and Gina came from blending different people known to the writers, though Jon "didn't realize what it would become." 

A new Forever (Legendary Edition) is coming Oct. 24, featuring guest spots from Bruce Springsteen, Lainey Wilson, and Jelly Roll. This collaboration builds on last year's "Forever" release. Fans can now grab "Bon Jovi: Forever" at local bookstores or TheBonJoviBook.com

