Publix Pulls Vanilla Ice Cream from Shelves Due to Missing Egg Warning on Label

A labeling mistake forced Publix to pull a batch of Rich & Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream from store shelves. Workers had accidentally put French Vanilla lids on regular vanilla containers, leaving out important egg warnings.

"As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves," said Maria Brous to Food Safety News. "To date there have been no reported cases of illness."

The ice cream in question made it to stores across six southern states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and parts of Florida. The mistake didn't affect stores in Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Tampa, Sarasota, Virginia, or North Carolina.

Look in your freezer for containers with UPC code 41415 03043 and a June 19, 2026 sell-by date. The mix-up happened when employees put French Vanilla lids - which show eggs as an ingredient - onto regular vanilla containers.

Workers went through stores to remove every affected container from freezers. While nobody has gotten sick, customers can bring their ice cream back to any store for a full refund.

If you have questions about the recall, call 1-800-242-1227 or check their website for more details.

Packaging mistakes on food can be dangerous. When pieces get mixed up, people with bad allergies might eat something harmful because they trust the label's information.