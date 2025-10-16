Kids in Costume Eat Free at Hooters This Halloween Across Southwest Florida
Children can celebrate Halloween in delicious style this year at select Hooters restaurants across South Florida, Southwest Florida, Bradenton, and Sarasota. On Friday, October 31, kids aged 10 and under who arrive in their Halloween costumes will receive a free kid’s meal when dining in with a paying adult. As an added treat, each participating child will also be given a voucher for a free kid’s meal to enjoy on their next visit. The festive offer includes a variety of kid-friendly favorites such as grilled cheese, wings, boneless wings, burger sliders, and mac & cheese, all served with a side and a beverage. The promotion is valid for dine-in customers only and limited to one free meal per paying adult.
Families can take advantage of this Halloween special at participating Southwest Florida Hooters locations, including Hooters of Bradenton (4908 14th Street W, Bradenton), Hooters of Cape Coral (3120 Del Prado Boulevard, Cape Coral), Hooters of Fort Myers (4411 Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers), Hooters of Naples (3625 Gateway Lane, Naples), Hooters of Port Charlotte (1360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), and Hooters of Sarasota (6507 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota). Hooters of South Florida owns and operates 15 locations across the region. For more details, visit the official website at www.HootersFlorida.com or follow the restaurant group on social media at @HootersFlorida on Twitter, @SouthFLHooters on Instagram, and on Facebook at facebook.com/hootersflorida.