Kids in Costume Eat Free at Hooters This Halloween Across Southwest Florida

Children can celebrate Halloween in delicious style this year at select Hooters restaurants across South Florida, Southwest Florida, Bradenton, and Sarasota. On Friday, October 31, kids aged 10 and under who arrive in their Halloween costumes will receive a free kid’s meal when dining in with a paying adult. As an added treat, each participating child will also be given a voucher for a free kid’s meal to enjoy on their next visit. The festive offer includes a variety of kid-friendly favorites such as grilled cheese, wings, boneless wings, burger sliders, and mac & cheese, all served with a side and a beverage. The promotion is valid for dine-in customers only and limited to one free meal per paying adult.