Graham Bonnet Set to Drop Live Album From Whisky A Go Go Show

A new live album hits stores this winter. Lost In Hollywood Again captures the raw power of the Graham Bonnet Band at LA's Whisky A Go Go on Aug. 29, 2024. Frontiers Music Srl plans the release for Dec. 12. Graham Bonnet is known for his powerful, versatile voice.

"Since You've Been Gone" leads the charge as the first single, and the band created a video. "It's the song that put Rainbow on the map and jettisoned my career. It's a damn fine song and I wish I'd written it with Russ Ballard," Bonnet said, according to Antimusic.

Sixteen tracks fill this electric set. The music spans three bands: Rainbow, Michael Schenker Group (MSG), and Alcatrazz. Onstage that night, Conrado Pesinato shreds the guitar, Beth-Ami Heavenstone plays bass, Alessandro Bertoni works keys, and Francis Cassol pounds drums. Inside the packed house at the famous Sunset Strip club, hits like "Eyes of the World," "All Night Long," and "Night Games" kept the crowd moving.

In 1968, Bonnet's band, The Marbles, released "Only One Woman." In 1979, Rainbow chose Bonnet to fill heavy metal singer Ronnie James Dio's shoes. His time with Rainbow struck gold. The album, Down To Earth, spawned two monster hits. After that, he spent some time creating solo work and working with new bands, including Alcatrazz.