Tesla Announces Five-Night Las Vegas House of Blues Residency This Month

Tesla will take over the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort this fall. The band plans five shows from October 17-25, starting at 8:30 p.m. each night.

"We're very excited to be coming back to Las Vegas. We'll be playing some new songs and keep it real!" said Brian Wheat in a statement, as reported by Antimusic.

During their stay, the band will blast through their catalog of hits. Fans can expect tracks like "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Hang Tough," plus stripped-down versions of their Billboard Top 10 hits "Signs" and "Love Song." The set list also includes the powerful "Edison's Medicine."

After the Vegas shows, the group will head south to The Sands 2025 in Cancun on November 7. Their Still Keepin' It Real Tour launches in January 2026, with stops across five states from Nevada to New York.

The band now features Jeff Keith on vocals, lead guitarists Frank Hannon and Dave Rude, Brian Wheat on bass, and Steve Brown on drums. They've put out nine albums since 2000, with All About Love EP being their latest work.