Eric Clapton Fights Surrey Neighbors Over Privacy-Invading Redevelopment Plans

Surrey Hills officials approved a £2.3 million house project (approximately $3,085,000) next door to Eric Clapton, despite the rock star's strong push against it. His main worry was a raised deck that would peer into his pool space.

The new build will transform the house from a historic, 1910-built country home to a modern structure with an elevated terrace, an open-plan first floor, and extensive glazing. It has a mix of spaces, from work areas to bedrooms with private bathrooms tucked below ground.

"As a public figure, my privacy is both a personal and professional necessity," wrote Clapton in his letter to the local council, according to The Sun. "The property is frequently used for private meetings and media-related work that requires discretion and seclusion. The proposed design, particularly the elevated terrace and extensive glazing, jeopardizes this essential privacy."

Since 1975, Clapton has lived at Hurtwood Edge, an Italian-style house. The walls of this grand old place heard the birth of classics. Even "Layla" came to life here. "Hurtwood Edge has been my sanctuary for over 50 years — a place of retreat, peace, and privacy. The estate's tranquil, rural character is highly sensitive to changes, and the proposed development poses a significant threat to these cherished qualities," Clapton added. The new neighbors moved to the place next door in 2024.

Along with prying eyes, Clapton is worried about noise and harm to local plants and animals. The neighbors argued that the project will enhance the area's character and energy efficiency. They also said that the new house won't stick out too much. The builders are still deciding on when to break ground.