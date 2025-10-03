Five Points JerryFest Coming Back October 5 to Celebrate Grateful Dead’s 60th Anniversary

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Dan Teodorescu
The streets of Columbia's Five Points will host the yearly JerryFest this October, marking six decades since the Grateful Dead first started performing. From noon until dusk, two stages will fill the historic blocks with free music.

"In 1995, many of us in the dead scene sort of swore to do what we could to keep the scene going and keep the music alive," Don McCallister said per The Post and Courier Columbia. McCallister runs the festival with his wife Jenn through their shop, Loose Lucy's.

The Greene Street Stage will host The Grateful Brothers, Grass Is Dead, Cosmic Charlie, and local six-piece band Stillhouse. Ten Mile Ride will play on the Fountain Stage.

What started in living rooms two decades ago has bloomed into a street-wide celebration. Since 2014, when the Five Points Association joined forces with Loose Lucy's, the crowd has grown from 500 attendees to thousands.

This is a milestone year for Dead fans: 60 years of the band's existence, 40 years since they played at Carolina Coliseum, and 30 years since Jerry Garcia's final bow.

"It's an electric, funky day and I think that reflects on what our Five Points district is," according to Heather McDonald, executive director of Five Points Association.

Artists will create a special piece to mark the 60-year milestone. Kids can have fun at Lil' Hippie Corner with face paint and tie-dye. Street vendors will supply the food while local artists show their crafts.

The Five Points Association and Loose Lucy's manage the celebration. All vendor spots have been snapped up for the big day. You can learn more about the celebration on the JerryFest website.

