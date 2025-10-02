Eddie Van Halen’s 1982 Kramer Guitar Set for Sotheby’s Auction With $3 Million Price Tag

A Kramer electric guitar from 1982 will be auctioned at Sotheby's in New York. The instrument, once played by Eddie Van Halen, may sell for up to $3 million during the October 21-28 event.

"Played during some of Eddie's most iconic performances and later used by Mötley Crüe's Mick Mars, this instrument connects two giants of heavy metal," said Ian Ferreyra de Bone, Sotheby's managing director of its luxury division, in a statement, as per Hollywood Reporter.

Featuring black and white stripes, this custom piece drew inspiration from Van Halen's 1975 'Frankenstrat.' Its path took unexpected turns after its time with Van Halen. First, it went to Robin "Rudy" Leiren, his trusted tech. Later, Motley Crue's Mick Mars acquired it. Mars put the guitar to work on the Dr. Feelgood album.

This auction follows a stunning precedent. Just months ago, another Van Halen six-string, the one from "Hot for Teacher", brought in nearly $4 million at Sotheby's.

The Kramer takes center stage at Sotheby's first Grails Week. This special Rock & Pop event kicks off on October 24. Music fans can bid on pieces from Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, and The Beatles.