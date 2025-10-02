ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Eddie Van Halen’s 1982 Kramer Guitar Set for Sotheby’s Auction With $3 Million Price Tag

A Kramer electric guitar from 1982 will be auctioned at Sotheby’s in New York. The instrument, once played by Eddie Van Halen, may sell for up to $3 million during…

Dan Teodorescu
Musician Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs onstage during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

A Kramer electric guitar from 1982 will be auctioned at Sotheby's in New York. The instrument, once played by Eddie Van Halen, may sell for up to $3 million during the October 21-28 event.

"Played during some of Eddie's most iconic performances and later used by Mötley Crüe's Mick Mars, this instrument connects two giants of heavy metal," said Ian Ferreyra de Bone, Sotheby's managing director of its luxury division, in a statement, as per Hollywood Reporter.

Featuring black and white stripes, this custom piece drew inspiration from Van Halen's 1975 'Frankenstrat.' Its path took unexpected turns after its time with Van Halen. First, it went to Robin "Rudy" Leiren, his trusted tech. Later, Motley Crue's Mick Mars acquired it. Mars put the guitar to work on the Dr. Feelgood album.

This auction follows a stunning precedent. Just months ago, another Van Halen six-string, the one from "Hot for Teacher", brought in nearly $4 million at Sotheby's.

The Kramer takes center stage at Sotheby's first Grails Week. This special Rock & Pop event kicks off on October 24. Music fans can bid on pieces from Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, and The Beatles.

Bidders should check Sotheby's website for details about the New York sale.

Eddie Van HalenVan Halen
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
MusicHampshire Farm Creates Stunning Pumpkin Display Honoring Ozzy OsbourneDan Teodorescu
Steve Harris from Iron Maiden performs on stage at Trondheim Rocks at the EC Dahls Arena on June 05, 2025 in Trondheim, Norway.
MusicSteve Harris, Iron Maiden’s Bass Player, Discusses Drummer Nicko McBrain’s ExitLaura Adkins
Rick Savage of Def Leppard performs onstage during the "Summer Stadium" tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
MusicDef Leppard to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Celebrating Rock Legacy and ResilienceLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect