ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Grateful Dead’s ‘Blues for Allah’ Re-Enters Billboard 200, Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Special Reissue

A fresh wave of interest has pushed the Grateful Dead’s Blues for Allah back onto the Billboard 200. The 50th anniversary deluxe set hit No. 81, with 12,000 units sold…

Laura Adkins
American rock band The Grateful Dead in concert, circa 1970. From left to right, drummer Bill Kreutzmann, lead singer Jerry Garcia and bassist Phil Lesh.
Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer via Getty Images

A fresh wave of interest has pushed the Grateful Dead's Blues for Allah back onto the Billboard 200. The 50th anniversary deluxe set hit No. 81, with 12,000 units sold in week one. 

Sales shot up an astounding 401,000% from the prior week. That increase in purchases helped Blues for Allah debut inside the top 10 on two Billboard rankings this frame. The title opens on the Vinyl Albums chart at No. 4, and it reaches No. 8 on the Top Album Sales list. This expanded version bundles classic tracks with raw sound checks and concert cuts. Fans also get Blues for Allah: The Angel's Share, a trove of 15 studio takes never heard before.

"The whole idea was to get back to that band thing, where the band makes the main contribution to the evolution of the material," Jerry Garcia said about the album's original recording process, according to Rolling Stone. The September 1, 1975, release marked new ground as their first project on their own label, Grateful Dead Records. Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart, and Donna Jean Godchaux made up the band, then.

Blues for Allah is the Dead's unique vision, a deeply humane parable that framed their own artistic renewal in the most inclusive, expansive terms," wrote Nicholas G. Meriwether, Executive Director of the Grateful Dead Studies Association, in the album's liner notes, according to Rolling Stone. "Franklin's Tower" and "The Music Never Stopped" became instant hits with fans.

Most tracks came together in the studio with minimal advance writing. The final cut included "Help on the Way," "Slipknot!," "King Solomon's Marbles," "Crazy Fingers," "Sage & Spirit," and the title song, "Blues for Allah." The anniversary edition and The Angel's Share are streaming across major music services.

Grateful DeadJerry Garcia
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton of U2 perform at the SCG
MusicThis Day in Rock History: October 1Dan Teodorescu
Andrew Watt attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
MusicAndrew Watt Reflects on Ozzy Osbourne’s Profound Mentorship and Lasting LegacyLaura Adkins
Ringo Starr attends Ringo's Peace &amp; Love Birthday Celebration at Beverly Hills Garden Park on July 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
MusicRingo Starr Celebrates The Beatles’ Streaming Success as Band Gets Billions of Yearly ListensDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect