Bruce Kulick Set to Join Kiss for Special Las Vegas Show This November

Bruce Kulick will join Kiss on guitar at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on November 15. The band is planning a makeup-free show during the second night of Kiss Kruise Land-Locked, a three-day fan gathering.

"I'll be joining them on some songs," Kulick said to American Songwriter. "We haven't figured out a set list yet. It's a little too far away, but I'm excited about that."

Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Tommy Thayer will take the stage twice without their trademark face paint. These shows are their first since closing their makeup chapter at Madison Square Garden in December 2023.

Kulick put his mark on five studio albums as lead guitarist from 1984 to 1996. Now at 71, he wants to showcase music from his time with Kiss. "I really have dug into songs I have to play because I feel like they represent the best of what I contributed to the band," he said. His set will mix things up with a medley. While not playing full versions, he promises "everybody will love it."

The event marks two big dates: 50 years of Kiss Army and three decades since the first fan gathering. Sebastian Bach, Ratt's Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini, and Quiet Riot fill out the bill.

Kulick switched between electric and acoustic sets at past Kiss Kruise shows. Planners also hint at more guest stars for night two's plugged-in performance.