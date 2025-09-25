The Rolling Stones Hit the Studio for New Album After GRAMMY Win

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
The Rolling Stones started work on new songs at London’s Metropolis Studios this April, right after their GRAMMY victory for Best Rock Album. “I’ve said it before, but it’s like…

Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at SoFi Stadium on July 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The Rolling Stones started work on new songs at London's Metropolis Studios this April, right after their GRAMMY victory for Best Rock Album.

"I've said it before, but it's like working for Batman," 2023's Hackney Diamonds album producer Watt told Rolling Stone. "When the tongue is up in the air, you just go... I can say we did some recording together, but that's all I can say."

Marlon Richards, Keith's son, mentioned some details about the sessions to Record Collector magazine in May. "They're in Chiswick or somewhere like that; I think they're nearly done. They still maintain these ridiculous hours: after lunch until, like, two in the morning," said Richards, as per Music Radar.

Their previous album, Hackney Diamonds, topped charts in 20 nations and won them their first-ever GRAMMY for Best Rock Album at the 2025 awards.

Mick Jagger (82), Keith Richards (81), and Ronnie Wood (78) make up the current lineup. Steve Jordan continues on drums, filling the spot left by Charlie Watts's passing in 2021.

The GRAMMY sparked fresh fire in the band, according to Marlon Richards. “They gave them a GRAMMY, so now they're all hyped up on that, 'Oh, yeah — we can do another one like that! We've got more if you want...'" he told Record Collector.

Plans for UK and European shows in 2025 got scrapped due to timing issues, but it may happen in 2026.

Mick JaggerThe Rolling Stones
Dan TeodorescuWriter
