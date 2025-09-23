ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Iron Maiden Singer Asks Fans to Put Phones Away at Shows, Says It Ruins the Connection

Dan Teodorescu
Singer Bruce Dickinson performs on a stop of The Mandrake Project Live 2025 tour at the House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on August 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson revealed that he is against phone filming at concerts. During a recent podcast interview, the Iron Maiden singer mentioned the practice as proof that people can't connect anymore.

"I wish the camera on those things had never been invented,"  Dickinson said. "You're surrendering your senses completely to this little fascist in your hand."

Staff now ask fans to keep phones tucked away during the Run For Your Lives tour stops. Back in May, band manager Rod Smallwood posted guidelines advising fans to enjoy the shows with their own eyes rather than through screens.

"The amount of phone use nowadays diminishes enjoyment, particularly for the band who are on stage looking out at rows of phones, but also for other concert-goers," wrote Smallwood in a press release.

The world tour has packed stadiums worldwide. Ticket sales went past the one million mark, with the London show drawing 70,000 fans.

The singer pointed to Ghost's strict phone ban as a model for better shows. "I went to see the Ghost show and it was a no-phone show. The atmosphere was astonishing," said Dickinson during the same podcast.

Iron Maiden's Run For Your Lives tour will go on next year, with multiple European dates. Fans can get tickets from the band's official website.

Bruce DickinsonIron Maiden
Dan TeodorescuWriter
