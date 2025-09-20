This Day in Rock History: September 20

Sept. 20 has had its fair share of significant rock-related stories. From the end of The Beatles to the beginning of Led Zeppelin, these are some of the major events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are milestones and breakthrough moments that occurred on Sept. 20:

David Bowie's "Fame" reached the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Cowritten by John Lennon and Carlos Alomar, it was Bowie's first U.S. No. 1 single. 1980: Ozzy Osbourne released his first solo album, Blizzard of Ozz. It was the first of two albums featuring guitarist Randy Rhoads and spawned timeless hits such as "Crazy Train" and "Mr. Crowley."

Cultural Milestones

Sept. 20 also witnessed two pivotal rock culture moments:

Led Zeppelin began working on their self-titled debut album at London's Olympic Studios, while they were still calling themselves the New Yardbirds. Guitarist Jimmy Page produced the album, and the band recorded most of it in around 36 hours. 1969: John Lennon informed the other band members that he was leaving The Beatles. The world discovered this decision in April 1970, when Paul McCartney also announced his departure from the group.

Notable Recordings and Performances

This date celebrated some legendary albums and tours. The most memorable were:

AC/DC released their third album, Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap. It was initially released in Europe, New Zealand, and the band's native Australia, with American fans only getting an official release in 1981, after Bon Scott's death. 1991: Nirvana began their first major headlining tour of North America, with a show in Toronto to support their second album, Nevermind. They released the album four days later, and it propelled them into the mainstream.