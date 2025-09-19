ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
The Florida International Air Show Returns Nov. 1–2

After a year off due to hurricanes, the Florida International Air Show is back at Punta Gorda Airport—and it’s bigger than ever! Headlining the two-day event are the world-famous U.S….

Diana Beasley
Florida Air Show

After a year off due to hurricanes, the Florida International Air Show is back at Punta Gorda Airport—and it’s bigger than ever! Headlining the two-day event are the world-famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team, delivering high-speed, high-skill aerial performances.

Making their first Punta Gorda appearance since 2012, the Blue Angels showcase the power and precision of American naval aviation, backed by a team of 140 Sailors and Marines. The F-16 Viper Demo Team will demonstrate the speed and agility of the Fighting Falcon, one of the Air Force’s top fighter jets.

Also performing:

  • Aaron Deliu – Award-winning aerobatic pilot from Australia
  • Warbird Thunder – Featuring “Ol Growler,” a WWII-era SNJ Texan
  • Doug Litton – Flying the gravity-defying Extra 300-S
  • The Chuters Jump Team – A veteran-owned parachute team with a patriotic skydive display

New this year:

  • Innovators STEM Pavilion – Hands-on exhibits in aviation, robotics, VR, and more
  • Family Aviation Experience – Interactive fun for kids and adults alike

“We’re honored to bring this event back and be named one of USA Today’s ‘10Best Air Shows,’” said Florida International Air Show President Denise Dull. “Don’t miss one of our most thrilling shows yet!”

Tickets available only at www.floridaairshow.com
Discounts for veterans and active military. Prices go up at the gate!

Follow us @florida_air_show for updates.

Florida International Air Show
Diana BeasleyEditor
