Listen to Win: Sabaton: Legends on Tour
February 10th at the Yuengling Center in Tampa with special guests Pop Evil and Wings of Steel Listen to 96 K Rock to win tickets to the show! Material Terms…
February 10th at the Yuengling Center in Tampa with special guests Pop Evil and Wings of Steel
Listen to 96 K Rock to win tickets to the show!
Material Terms - On Air
How to enter: Listen to Win
Dates of contest: 9/22/25 - 9/26/25
How winner is being selected: Caller 9
When the winner is being selected: 10a-6p
How many times a person can enter: 1
Age of entrants: 18+
How many winners are being selected: 10
What the prize is: 2 tickets
What the prize value is: $109.50
Who is providing the prize: Live Nation