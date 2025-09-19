ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Listen to Win: Sabaton: Legends on Tour

February 10th at the Yuengling Center in Tampa with special guests Pop Evil and Wings of Steel Listen to 96 K Rock to win tickets to the show! Material Terms…

Diana Beasley


February 10th at the Yuengling Center in Tampa with special guests Pop Evil and Wings of Steel

Listen to 96 K Rock to win tickets to the show!

Material Terms - On Air

How to enter: Listen to Win

Dates of contest: 9/22/25 - 9/26/25

How winner is being selected: Caller 9

When the winner is being selected: 10a-6p

How many times a person can enter: 1

Age of entrants: 18+

How many winners are being selected: 10

What the prize is: 2 tickets

What the prize value is: $109.50

Who is providing the prize: Live Nation

Pop EvilSabaton
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
The Autumn Adventure Giveaway: Enter to Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card
ContestsThe Autumn Adventure Giveaway: Enter to Win a $200 Amazon Gift CardElizabeth Urban
Win Tickets To Experience Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens
ContestsWin Tickets To Experience Howl-O-Scream at Busch GardensDiana Beasley
96 K Rock Pigskin Picks
Contests96 K Rock Pigskin PicksDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect