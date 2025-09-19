Bon Jovi’s ‘Red, White & Jersey’ Climbs Charts, Triggers Streaming Boost

The new Bon Jovi track "Red, White & Jersey" got to number 9 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart. This is their sixth top 10 hit on the list. The single sets up the October release of Forever (Legendary Edition), which is an extended version of their 2024 work.

The updated version turns each track into a duet. Stars like Bruce Springsteen, Robbie Williams, Jelly Roll, and Avril Lavigne add their voices to the mix.

The single is also popular across the Atlantic, as it hit number 57 on the UK's Official Singles Downloads chart.

The buzz has also put the spotlight on the band's classic hits. After five years away, "Livin' on a Prayer" popped up at number 25 on Hard Rock Streaming Songs. Their Greatest Hits jumped three spots to number 14 on Top Hard Rock Albums. It also claimed spot 49 on Top Rock & Alternative Albums.

British rock fans also keep classic Bon Jovi songs on heavy rotation. "Livin' on a Prayer" is at number 12 on the Official Rock & Metal Singles chart. Meanwhile, "You Give Love a Bad Name" sits at 27. Both songs haven't left the chart for over a decade.

This marks their first chart action since "Living Proof" hit number 33 in the UK last May. The band's return comes as Jon Bon Jovi fights vocal cord issues that put tour plans on hold.