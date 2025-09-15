‘The Piano Men’: Jim Witter’s Global Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John Hits Carthage

A musical tribute, "The Piano Men," hit The Legacy Theater in Carthage on September 13 at 7 p.m. The show brought the chart-topping songs of Billy Joel and Elton John to life.

At the heart of the performance sat Jim Witter, commanding piano and vocals. His band crafted pitch-perfect takes on 1970s classics while a giant screen flashed vintage snapshots, from breaking news to pop trends of the era. He conceived the show 25 years ago, and he wants to faithfully recreate the hits of Billy Joel and Elton John from the 1970s. The band plays theme songs from Gilligan's Island, The Brady Bunch, and Starsky and Hutch as well.

"I like to say this music is part of our DNA," Witter said, according to Mississippi Valley Publishing. "We try to give faithful recreations of the recording that everyone knows and loves."

This marked Witter's first appearance in Carthage. These musicians have taken their act worldwide. Locations include Canadian cities, American towns, Dubai's stages, and European venues in the Netherlands, England, and Scotland.

The talented crew includes drummer Jimmy Boudreau and bassist Matt Lima. Dave Wissen switches between sax, flute, and keys while adding backup vocals. Mid-show, they played TV tunes picked right from the crowd.