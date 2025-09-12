Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Triumphs Over Stage Three Throat Cancer, Returns Stronger Than Ever

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson won his fight against stage three throat cancer, marking ten years since his 2014 diagnosis.

Doctors found a tumor as big as a golf ball at the base of his tongue. "The technical diagnosis for me was T3 N1 M0. That means that the tumor was judged to be a stage three tumor," Dickinson revealed in an interview. "I had cancer in a lymph node as well." He went through 33 rounds of radiation and nine weeks of chemo. The medical team gave him two gray units of radiation each day for six weeks, targeting his head and neck.

"I tried to sing after about six months, and I was shocked how awful it sounded. It sounded like a wounded buffalo," Dickinson said in his interview.

Medical staff told him to hold off singing for 10 months. "I'm the world's most impatient man," he admitted. "And I was in the bathroom doing it. I was just, 'Just stop. It's been five months. They said 10 months. Wait.'" A breakthrough came when his voice returned. "So one day I was just walking around the house, and I was feeling all right. I thought, 'I wonder if I could do a little bit of "Run To The Hills."' And I did. And I went, 'Oh my God, it's there,'" he shared.