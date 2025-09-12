Bryan Adams Says Taylor Swift’s ‘Summer of ’69’ Cover Tops All Others

Bryan Adams singled out Taylor Swift's take on "Summer of '69" as his favorite cover. He opened up about this during an interview with Guitar World.

"There's been all kinds of people who have taken the songs and remixed, rearranged, re-recorded, and done their versions, but very seldom has anyone beaten the original. The only person I can think of who did a version of Summer of '69, and did such justice was Taylor Swift”, he mentioned.

It happened when Swift took the stage in Toronto on August 4, 2018, during her Reputation tour. Before starting, she called it "just one of my favorite songs ever written." Then Adams himself stepped out to join her.

“She sang the lead vocal, I sang the harmony, and that was really fun for me because I've always thought that the harmony in that song is very subliminal on the record — but it's there," he added.

"Summer of '69" shot up the charts back in 1985. It's one of the most popular songs in Adams's catalog, alongside hits like "Cuts Like a Knife" and "Heaven." His stage partners read like a who's who of music, from Tina Turner to Sting, Rod Stewart, and even Spice Girl Mel C.