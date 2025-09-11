Bryan Adams Announces 2025 North America Tour: Special Guests Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Join U.S. Dates

Bryan Adams will embark on a massive North American tour starting September 11. He'll play in 37 cities with rock icons Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo joining the U.S. shows. The first stop is the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada.

Adams will play 21 Canadian shows before crossing the border for 16 U.S. performances. The final show will be at San Diego's Viejas Arena on November 16. Other notable stops include New York's Madison Square Garden, Boston's TD Garden, and Vancouver's Rogers Arena.

Adams has sold over 100 million albums and was nominated for 16 GRAMMYs throughout his 40-year career, thanks to hits like "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You" and "Summer of '69."

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo join the U.S. run. They'll first take the stage at the Connecticut show on October 25.