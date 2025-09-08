Gary Allan Coming to Barbara B. Mann Hall This October

Gary Allan will take the stage at Fort Myers' Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Oct. 10, marking his return to the Florida coast.

With nine albums under his belt, Allan's music has struck a chord with millions. His songs have reached listeners 2.8 billion times through streaming services, while album sales top 8 million.

The singer's path to stardom started in California. His voice has powered five songs to the top spot on country radio charts. Another 14 tracks made it to the Top 10, while four of his albums claimed the No. 1 position on Billboard's Country list.

"Set You Free" shot straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. His hot streak includes three straight platinum-certified albums. The RIAA has awarded gold status to five more of his releases.

TV viewers know Allan from his magnetic performances. He's shared his music on shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Tonight Show, and the Late Show with David Letterman.

He's been on the covers of Country Weekly, Pollstar, and People. Entertainment Weekly calls his sound "dark and dreamy." Rolling Stone sees him as a "maverick."