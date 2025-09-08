Air Supply Celebrates 50 Years With New Album, Movie, and 5500th Show During World Tour

Air Supply will mark half a century of hits in 2025. They are currently working on a new studio album, a biopic, a Broadway musical, and an autobiography.

Working with producer Brian Howes, they've crafted A Matter of Time, their newest work in the studio. Their story will hit movie screens in All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story, while their music finds a home on Broadway in Lost in Love.

Still going strong, they pack venues 130 nights yearly across the globe. This fall brings them to Fort Myers, where they'll light up Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall on Oct. 12.

Their tale began backstage at Jesus Christ Superstar in Australia, May 12, 1975. Since then, they've matched what few could — tying The Beatles with five straight Top Five hits. "Lost in Love" and "All Out of Love" still move crowds today.

Lost in Love, The One That You Love, and Now & Forever, plus a hits collection from '83, have moved 20 million units. "All Out of Love" has played three million times on radio, earning a special BMI award.

They broke barriers as pioneers in China's music scene. Later, in 2005, they drew crowds of 175,000 in Cuba.