FGCU Plans $125M Sustainable Research Center at Babcock Ranch for 2027

A sustainable living lavatory will be built at Babcock Ranch, as Florida Gulf Coast University moves ahead with plans for a 125,000-square-foot facility. The site sits within America's first solar-powered town, with construction starting in 2026.

"The extension is part of our maturity," said FGCU President Aysegul Timur, according to WGCU. "Our footprint in the region is growing along with that growth. We can use Babcock Ranch as a living laboratory."

Graduate studies will fill the halls of this new center. Teams will study everything from clean power to smart water use. They'll also watch how people adapt to eco-friendly neighborhoods.

Due to its location, the site won't host regular college classes. Instead, it will serve as a hub for advanced studies and special research projects.

The idea for this project was planted in 2016. Seven years of talks led to a formal agreement in 2023, setting the stage for this bold step forward in green research.

Local reactions mix hope with concern. Joe Fazulio, a two-year resident, points to potential traffic on the town's single main access road as more people stream in and out.

The distance sparks mixed feelings among students. "It seems like more of a better opportunity for the community rather than the school itself," said Bea Olson, who studies environmental science.

Yet Dr. Stefan Carpenter sees vast potential. "You put a state-of-the-art, enormous facility with tons of lab space, it might get interesting," he said. His eyes light up at the research possibilities.