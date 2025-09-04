This Day in Rock History: September 4

Sept. 4 is a significant day in the rock scene. It has witnessed many occasions over the years, with big-name bands such as The Beatles and The Rolling Stones being featured. Here are some of the events on this day in the rock industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Notable achievements by rock artists that occurred on Sept. 4 include:

The Beatles recorded the song "Love Me Do" with their new drummer, Ringo Starr, at EMI Studios. They produced another version a week later with session drummer Andy White, but despite producer George Martin preferring the latter one, the band ultimately chose Starr's recording for the official U.K. single release. 1982: The song "Abracadabra" by The Steve Miller Band reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it spent two nonconsecutive weeks.

Cultural Milestones

Defining moments in the rock music industry from Sept.4 include:

Kin Thayil, founder and lead guitarist of grunge band Soundgarden, was born in Seattle, Washington. He's considered a pioneer of the Seattle Sound and achieved four Recording Industry Association of America Platinum-certified albums with the band. 1969: The movie Easy Rider, starring Peter Fonda, and Jack Nicholson, premiered at The Classic in London, England. Besides featuring a soundtrack that includes songs by Jimi Hendrix and Steppenwolf, it's widely regarded as a symbol of the era's rebellion and counterculture.

Notable Recordings and Performances

At the end of the day, it's all about the music. These are some of the most memorable rock albums and concerts from Sept. 4:

The British band The Animals played at the Paramount Theatre in New York City for the first time, shortly after achieving success with the song "The House of the Rising Sun." 1970: The Rolling Stones released their second live album, Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out!: The Rolling Stones in Concert, through Decca Records in the U.K. and London Records in the United States. It was the band's first-ever live album to reach No. 1 on the U.K. charts.