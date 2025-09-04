The Smashing Pumpkins Celebrates Machina Album’s 25th Anniversary With Fan Events and Box Set Launch

The Smashing Pumpkins fans gathered at Madame Zuzu's tea shop in Highland Park, IL, for a two-day bash marking 25 years since Machina/The Machines of God hit stores. The event mixed music with memories, drawing die-hard followers to Illinois for an up-close look at band history.

Universal Music also released a box set with a remixed and remastered version of the classic album. It includes 48 tracks from the original album plus 32 bonus tracks, such as early demos and live recordings.

Both album versions are available at music stores. The basic reissue has 16 tracks, while vinyl fans can get the disc in either classic black or corona red and black. The remastered version is also available online and at physical music stores.

The night before the big weekend, Corgan made a surprise appearance during My Chemical Romance's show for a cover of "Bullet With Butterfly Wings." Frontman Gerard Way wore one of the new Machina shirts made just for the anniversary bash.