Southwest Florida’s Biggest Indoor Airsoft Arena Opens in North Fort Myers

A massive indoor airsoft venue has opened in North Fort Myers. DEO Action Sports Center spans 18,000 square feet, making it the largest of its kind in Southwest Florida. The two-level structure fits 40 players at once, with a shop taking up 2,000 square feet.

The space lets competitors sneak through rooms and find spots to hide. No other place in North Fort Myers offers this kind of setup.

Munir Yordi and Greg Risi want to transform the main space into a mock city. "It's the same as a tennis racket or a baseball. It's not different. It's not the gun — it's the bonding and the sportsmanship, the teamwork, and the integrity bolted into one, and it just happens to be 6mm BB's being shot at you," said Yordi and Risi, according to Fox 4.

The fast growth of North Fort Myers caught the owners' attention. "It just so happened to coincide with the growth of North Fort Myers, which is even better. Knowing that we're bringing something — we've heard it dozens of times now that there was nothing like this here before," the owners told Fox 4.

More fun stuff is coming soon, including a VR escape room, shooting simulators, and a new cafe with coffee and Wi-Fi.