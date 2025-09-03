Pine Island Road Sees Business Boom After Years of Rebuilding
Shoppers packed the streets of Pine Island Road over the Labor Day weekend, marking a stark shift from past quiet seasons. “We are so excited about Labor Day. We are…
Shoppers packed the streets of Pine Island Road over the Labor Day weekend, marking a stark shift from past quiet seasons.
"We are so excited about Labor Day. We are staffed up and ready to go. It's a way better summer than last year's," said Amber Brady, owner of Miceli's restaurant, per WINK News.
The waters tell their own story of renewal. "New fish!! We have more opportunities to catch tarpon and just anything out there right now," local angler Austin Tanner said.
Young visitors couldn't contain their joy at returning to old pastimes. Small Silas spoke up with a grin: "My favorite thing to do on Labor Day is — fish!"
Not everyone sees a full return to normal yet. Doug Root, a local resident, shared his thoughts on the progress. "We are still trying to get back to normal," he said. The holiday spirit lifts spirits though: "This brings more people out fishing and out and about with the family!"