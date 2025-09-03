Pine Island Road Sees Business Boom After Years of Rebuilding

Shoppers packed the streets of Pine Island Road over the Labor Day weekend, marking a stark shift from past quiet seasons.

"We are so excited about Labor Day. We are staffed up and ready to go. It's a way better summer than last year's," said Amber Brady, owner of Miceli's restaurant, per WINK News.

The waters tell their own story of renewal. "New fish!! We have more opportunities to catch tarpon and just anything out there right now," local angler Austin Tanner said.

Young visitors couldn't contain their joy at returning to old pastimes. Small Silas spoke up with a grin: "My favorite thing to do on Labor Day is — fish!"