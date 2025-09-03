Fort Myers Beach Set To Get New 1,000-Foot Pier in 2026

A new pier will stretch into the Gulf waters at Fort Myers Beach. Construction starts in late 2026, with plans for completion the next year. The structure will replace the old pier that Hurricane Ian destroyed.

The new design dwarfs its predecessor. At 1,000 feet long and 12 feet wide, it's 70% longer and 50% more wider than the original. Federal funds through FEMA's Disaster Relief program will pay for the project.

The new design plans have been unveiled. Built two feet above its former height, the structure meets updated safety standards while letting more light filter to marine life below.

The site needs thorough preparation. Crews must first pull out old pilings and storm wreckage. Then they'll sink 108 concrete supports deep into the seabed. Engineers continue fine-tuning specs while permit applications move forward.

Local business owners see bright prospects ahead. "This is one of the main attractions that we have in this area. We are really lucky to have one of the most beautiful sunsets in the world, and that's still here," said Carlos Chavez, owner of Bella Mozzarella, according to Fox 4 News.

The expanded width aims to ease tourist traffic jams. Chavez noted, "Making it bigger is very important because people are going to be able to enjoy it. And during season time, the pier gets really, really busy."