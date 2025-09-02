Score Big at Hooters with Game-Day Food and Drink Specials

Catch the best game-day deals while you dine in and enjoy every play with great food and drinks.

Start the week off right on Mondays with a classic combo: cheeseburger, fries, and a Bud Light American Lager for just $12. Pair it with Bud Light or Budweiser drafts, only $3 each, to keep the good vibes going.

On Thursdays, the spotlight is on Coors Light and Miller Lite drafts, both available for $3. It’s the perfect way to kick off your weekend a little early while cheering on your favorite teams.

Saturdays bring even more options for groups and friends. Choose from a Coors Light or Miller Lite pitcher for $13, a Heineken pitcher for $18, or a Surfside bucket of five for $25. With plenty to share, it’s the ultimate way to fuel your weekend fun.

Sundays are all about football with the NFL Sunday Ticket showing every game, every Sunday. Enjoy game-day classics with Budweiser or Bud Light pitchers for $13, Stella Artois pitchers for $18, and Surfside buckets of five for $25. No matter who you’re rooting for, you’ll find the right drinks and plenty of screens to catch every touchdown.

With weekly specials, delicious food, and unbeatable drink deals, there’s no better place to watch, eat, and celebrate the big plays all season long.

Participating Locations in the area:

Hooters of Bradenton (4908 14TH Street W, Bradenton) 941-758-1175

Hooters of Cape Coral (3120 Del Prado Boulevard, Cape Coral) 239-945-4700

Hooters of Fort Myers (4411 Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers) 239 275-4666

Hooters of Naples (3625 Gateway Lane, Naples) 239-513-9964

Hooters of Port Charlotte (1360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte) 941-625-0200