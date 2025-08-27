Cape Coral’s Leone’s Italian Market Shuts Down After 47-Year Run

A cherished Cape Coral institution closed on Aug. 23. Leone's Italian Market and Pizzeria, which had fed locals since 1978, shut down after Lisa Leone cited health concerns.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I have decided to sell Leone's, which has been serving the community for 47 years," wrote Lisa Leone on the restaurant's Facebook page. "I am sorry that I could not announce this prior to our last day, but it would have been too difficult for my staff, the loyal customers, and myself."

When Rosaria and Armando Leone left New Jersey, they brought their recipes to Florida. While Armando built Leone's Provisions into a thriving import business, Rosaria started small, running an Italian market up front, later adding their son Armando's pizza spot. "The Leones were the first ones here in Cape Coral to open an Italian market and make New York/New Jersey style pizza," said Carmelo LaMotta to News-Press.

After three decades away, Lisa stepped back in when illness struck her family. She took charge when her brother's health declined. "After losing both my parents, my brother asked me to continue running the business with him," she shared in her farewell message.

The spot became a local staple with a loyal fanbase. "I have served three and four generations of families, and three generations of Leones have served you. Thank you for loving what my parents created nearly 50 years ago," Lisa wrote.