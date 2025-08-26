Lee County Plans $2M Boat Ramp Project Near Fort Myers Beach

County officials approved $2 million to buy land near Fort Myers Beach for a new public boat launch and park. The site will fit two launch spots, parking for 34 boat trailers, and 14 car parking spaces.

The plan combines a 1.9-acre Semmer family plot with a smaller 0.65-acre section by San Carlos Boulevard. At Tuesday's meeting, Commissioner David Mulicka urged swift action on funding to secure the smaller plot before other buyers could step in.

Situated just before Matanzas Pass Bridge off Main Street, plans show elevated restrooms and a multipurpose building for staff and community gatherings.

Outside funding will cover most costs. State grants and CBDGR funds will provide 90% of the money, while local tax dollars fill the gap.