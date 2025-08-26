Cheap Trick Announces New Album ‘All Washed Up’; Release Set for November 2025

Rock icons Cheap Trick will release their 21st album All Washed Up on November 14 through BMG Records. The album's first single is called "Twelve Gates."

The band recorded it at Nashville's top studios alongside producer Julian Raymond and mix master Chris Lord. They finished up at Sweetzerland Studios in Los Angeles. Short bursts of intense work mixed with long studio sessions brought the album to life.

"Just one more great album from the best rock band in the world," lead singer Robin Zander said in a statement, as reported by Consequence.

The 11-track release comes in several versions: digital downloads, CDs, standard black vinyl, and a rare "Orange Marble" vinyl. Only 1,000 copies of the special vinyl will be sold through the band's store.

Since 1974, Cheap Trick has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide. Their big break came with 1979's Cheap Trick at Budokan, which led to hits "I Want You To Want Me" and "Surrender." In 2016, they earned their spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The band hits the stage for a tour through late 2025, starting at the Oregon State Fair in Salem on August 28. They'll tour the country before making a special stop at Japan's Budokan on October 1, the same stage where they shot to fame with their live album.