Cape Coral’s Hot Innovation Expo Showcases Cutting-Edge Construction Tech and Trends

A construction tech exhibition hits Fort Myers this September, as the Cape Coral Construction Industry Association hosts a two-day showcase at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

"The goal of this event is to showcase the incredible talent, innovation, and craftsmanship of our CCCIA members to the public," said CCCIA Executive Director Wade Kundinger, according to the Cape Coral Breeze. "With more than 500 members, this expo shines a spotlight on their skills and expertise, giving attendees a firsthand look at the best our industry has to offer."

Fuse Appliances leads the sponsorship lineup, while Storm Smart backs the educational programs.

The two-day gathering should pull in anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000, according to Kundinger. Inside, exhibits will spotlight industry breakthroughs. Outside, food trucks will serve up meals in a casual setting.

"Industry professionals will gain valuable insights into new technologies, product innovations, and market trends — especially important as businesses prepare for potential tariff impacts," Kundinger said. "At the same time, the public has the rare opportunity to meet and connect directly with the innovators who are shaping the future of construction."

Visitors can browse displays, watch live demos of yard work and design, and sit in on talks about smart homes and building trends. Special sessions will tackle home protection and next-gen building tech.

The timing fits well with Southwest Florida's building boom. "After health care, the building industry is one of the most impactful industries-touching lives through new homes, remodels, and updates that inspire excitement in every community," Kundinger said.

Doors open Saturday, September 27, from 9 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Suncoast Credit Union Arena is located at 13351 FSW Parkway in Fort Myers.