Public Notice Announcement for WRXK

On August 18, 2025, Beasley Media Group Licenses, LLC, licensee of WRXK-FM, 96.1 MHz, Bonita Springs, Florida, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for assignment of the station’s…

On August 18, 2025, Beasley Media Group Licenses, LLC, licensee of WRXK-FM, 96.1 MHz, Bonita Springs, Florida, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for assignment of the station’s broadcast license to Sun Broadcasting, Inc. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/assignmentDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff3989e524501989f539fb50346&id=25076ff3989e524501989f539fb50346&goBack=N

This page was last updated on August 26, 2025.

WRXK
Beasley Media Group DigitalWriter
