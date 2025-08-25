Depeche Mode Documentary ‘M’ Set to Hit Theaters Worldwide October 28

A new film about Depeche Mode will screen in 2,500 theaters across 60 countries this fall. Depeche Mode: M captures the band's three nights at Mexico City's Foro Sol Stadium during their Memento Mori World Tour.

"At its core, our new film 'M' is about the deep connection between music, culture, and people," said Dave Gahan, lead singer of Depeche Mode, in a statement to MXDWN.

Mexican director Fernando Frias' film mixes the stark themes of mortality from the band's latest work with rich Mexican traditions. Through stark visuals and pulsing concert footage, the film shows how music bridges gaps between different views of life and death.

The band spent two years on the road, playing to more than 3 million people in stadiums and arenas.

Marc Allenby from Trafalgar Releasing praised the upcoming film. "This cinematic experience is a perfect celebration of the Memento Mori Tour and the deep connection Depeche Mode has with their global fanbase," he said.

Raw concert clips mix with quiet moments, as the film peers into how we deal with loss and find joy, seen through Mexican customs and wild dance nights.