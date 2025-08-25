Chef Ryan Kida Opens Echo Restaurant in Fort Myers, Blending Italian Favorites with NY Pizza

In Fort Myers' Miners Plaza, Chef Ryan Kida and Krissy Giltner started Echo Restaurant on June 12. The spot, which took over the old Poppy's Pizza location, brings together classic Italian cooking and NY pizza traditions.

"I was just chilling, looking for my next move," Kida said, according to The News-Press. His skills shone at Yabo, where he cooked for ten years until the mid-2010s.

Giltner, who ran Poppy's Pizza for 16 years, joined forces with Kida for this new venture. "I had been doing [Poppy's] alone for a while and was looking for a change," she said.

The kitchen turns out Kida's signature plates. Soft asiago gnocchi, rich meat-sauce lasagna, and delicate fiocchetti stuffed with white truffle ricotta. Steaming shrimp bisque comes topped with flaky pastry, while juicy pork chops sizzle in the pan.

The pizza tradition lives on through Giltner's scratch-made NY-style pies. A standout creation mixes spicy hatch chilies with smoky ham and sweet roasted garlic, topped with fresh mozzarella and a sweet-and-sharp honey garlic sauce.

Old friend Enrico Aguila praised the chef's return. "He's one of the best chefs in Southwest Florida. When we worked together, it was so much fun," Aguila shared.

Kida hints at menu changes ahead. "This is our first menu. We put it out there to get open. We're going to change it up pretty soon," he mentioned.