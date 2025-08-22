Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Trailer Gets Slammed by Fans Over Metallica Remix

The new Black Ops 7 trailer had a rough week on YouTube, racking up 110,000 dislikes against 30,000 likes. One of the reasons was a controversial industrial spin on Metallica's "Master of Puppets."

Music studio The Crystal Creative took the 1986 metal anthem and mixed in synthetic beats and machine-like sounds to match the game's futuristic 2035 world. Their take on the classic track sparked instant backlash.

"This actually made me pre-order Battlefield 6," is the most-liked comment on the video, as reported by Louder Sound.

Black Ops 7 hits stores on November 14. The story picks up where Black Ops II left off in 2012, skipping past last year's sixth installment.

The song choice wasn't random. "Master of Puppets" found new life in 2022 through Netflix's Stranger Things. The track shot up music charts worldwide after its standout scene in the show, introducing it to a new generation.

Players can get the game on PS4, PS5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Pre-orders open this week across all systems, with bonus content for early buyers.