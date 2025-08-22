ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Trailer Gets Slammed by Fans Over Metallica Remix

The new Black Ops 7 trailer had a rough week on YouTube, racking up 110,000 dislikes against 30,000 likes. One of the reasons was a controversial industrial spin on Metallica’s…

Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Robert Trujillo, Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform onstage during Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The new Black Ops 7 trailer had a rough week on YouTube, racking up 110,000 dislikes against 30,000 likes. One of the reasons was a controversial industrial spin on Metallica's "Master of Puppets."

Music studio The Crystal Creative took the 1986 metal anthem and mixed in synthetic beats and machine-like sounds to match the game's futuristic 2035 world. Their take on the classic track sparked instant backlash.

"This actually made me pre-order Battlefield 6," is the most-liked comment on the video, as reported by Louder Sound.

Black Ops 7 hits stores on November 14. The story picks up where Black Ops II left off in 2012, skipping past last year's sixth installment. 

The song choice wasn't random. "Master of Puppets" found new life in 2022 through Netflix's Stranger Things. The track shot up music charts worldwide after its standout scene in the show, introducing it to a new generation.

Players can get the game on PS4, PS5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Pre-orders open this week across all systems, with bonus content for early buyers.

Meanwhile, Metallica plans an intimate 250-person show at Long Island's Stephen Talkhouse next week. Fans worldwide can tune in through the band's SiriusXM channel when it streams on September 1.

Call of DutyMetallica
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’ Returns to Top 10 in Billboard Vinyl Albums Chart
MusicBlack Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’ Returns to Top 10 in Billboard Vinyl Albums ChartLaura Adkins
Lars Ulrich speaks at the "Metallica Saved My Life" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 11, 2025 in New York City.
MusicLars Ulrich Calls Deep Purple’s ‘Made in Japan’ the Greatest Live Rock Album EverLaura Adkins
Paul Doucette of Matchbox Twenty performs at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
MusicThis Day in Rock History: August 22Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect