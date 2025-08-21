Fort Myers Skate Park Runs Into Permit Problem, Waits for City’s Answer Next Week

Ride Nature skate park must obtain a conditional use permit to continue operations, according to city officials. The Board of Adjustments will review the application on Aug. 27.

Staff discovered they had been operating without required permits. "So, we, for a while, were functioning in this ignorance-is-bliss situation with our backyard,"said site manager Mia Augsburger, per WINK News. "Now we're in the process of getting a conditional use permit to do it right with the city, to honor them in this process."

This spot stands as the only skating venue nearby. Local skater Alex Khoury stressed its value to WINK News: "This is, like, a super important space, just for community."

Without dedicated skating areas, youth might turn to street skating instead. "Fort Myers doesn't have a skate park, so honestly, you get more skaters like in the streets, which, you know, is fun, but could be a bummer for business," Khoury said.

The venue combines skating, surfing gear, and coffee service in one location. Young people come daily to meet friends and practice tricks.